Road closures for Bok victory tour of Cape Town
Monday's victory parade in Cape Town will kick off with a mini concert at City Hall and Grand Parade at 11am before the team takes the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.
CAPE TOWN - The Springboks will conclude their Rugby World Cup victory tour in Cape Town on Monday.
The tour started in Gauteng on Thursday with the team presenting the trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria before heading to Johannesburg and Soweto. On Friday the team toured Durban.
The weekend the team will head to East London on Saturday and Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Monday's victory parade in Cape Town will kick off with a concert at City Hall and Grand Parade at 11am before the team takes the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.
Road closures for Monday in Cape Town:
- Darling Street between Parade and Corporation Streets on Sunday 10 November from 17:00
- Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets
- Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling Streets
- On Monday 11 November 2019 from 08:00 to 15:00, Darling Street between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets will also be closed.
- Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets
- Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling streets
