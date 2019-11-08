Randwater to keep restrictions despite improving reservoir levels
The utility implemented stage 2 water restrictions last month after increased consumption and lack of rainfall left dam levels low.
JOHANNESBURG - Randwater said that reservoir levels had improved across Gauteng, however, residents were still urged to use water sparingly.
The utility implemented stage 2 water restrictions last month after increased consumption and lack of rainfall left dam levels low.
The utility's Eddie Singo said that the situation had improved but constraints would remain as the province was not in the clear yet.
Singo said that consumers were still urged to follow restrictions.
"The restrictions have helped the system build up the reserves. However, we are not going to relax the restrictions back to where we were because if we do that, unfortunately, people then want to use more."
Popular in Local
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Eskom management set for urgent meeting after power cuts implemented again
-
Nzimande claims billions of rand belonging to SA workers being looted
-
Gift of the Givers withdraws services from refugees after being told to leave
-
Hanekom hopes tweet matter settled after Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid
-
Mabuza: Eskom's challenges could hamper economic growth, new investment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.