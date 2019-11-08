Randwater to keep restrictions despite improving reservoir levels

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Randwater to keep restrictions despite improving reservoir levels

The utility implemented stage 2 water restrictions last month after increased consumption and lack of rainfall left dam levels low.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Randwater said that reservoir levels had improved across Gauteng, however, residents were still urged to use water sparingly.

The utility implemented stage 2 water restrictions last month after increased consumption and lack of rainfall left dam levels low.

The utility's Eddie Singo said that the situation had improved but constraints would remain as the province was not in the clear yet.

Singo said that consumers were still urged to follow restrictions.

"The restrictions have helped the system build up the reserves. However, we are not going to relax the restrictions back to where we were because if we do that, unfortunately, people then want to use more."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA