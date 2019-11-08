Randwater to keep restrictions despite improving reservoir levels

The utility implemented stage 2 water restrictions last month after increased consumption and lack of rainfall left dam levels low.

JOHANNESBURG - Randwater said that reservoir levels had improved across Gauteng, however, residents were still urged to use water sparingly.

The utility's Eddie Singo said that the situation had improved but constraints would remain as the province was not in the clear yet.

Singo said that consumers were still urged to follow restrictions.

"The restrictions have helped the system build up the reserves. However, we are not going to relax the restrictions back to where we were because if we do that, unfortunately, people then want to use more."