Ramaphosa's R360bn investment pledges seen as good for his political capital

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ramaphosa's R360bn investment pledges seen as good for his political capital

However, independent political analyst Dale McKinley has cast doubt on whether the investment commitments would lead to job creation and other remedies needed to revive the struggling economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the second South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg on 6 November 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the second South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg on 6 November 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The investment conference that raised around R363 billion in pledges is being seen as good for President Cyril Ramaphosa's political capital.

However, independent political analyst Dale McKinley has cast doubt on whether the investment commitments would lead to job creation and other remedies needed to revive the struggling economy.

McKinley argued that following the gloomy Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Ramaphosa needed the boost provided by the investment commitments.

Despite this, he questioned whether the money would be channelled to the right places - stating that in the past there had been a distinct difference between what is committed and reality.

“It remains to be seen. It remains to be seen if this is going to be any different and what he is going to do that hasn’t been done in the past. Is he truly going to put that capital to work or is it going to be some presidential project that we had in the past?”

McKinley was equally sceptical about policy reforms promised to the small business sector among others, questioning how the president would achieve this when successive African National Congress governments failed to do so.

Ramaphosa’s administration has been on an intensive drive to raise R1.2 trillion in the next four years since the inaugural investment conference last year.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA