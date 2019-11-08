View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: Newly launched review report should debate citizens’ experiences

In it, the government details some of the achievements of the past 25 years including the increase of the matric pass rate and that of life expectancy.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the report which was compiled by the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation at the University of Mpumalanga in Mbombela earlier. Picture: Abigail Xavier/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the report which was compiled by the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation at the University of Mpumalanga in Mbombela earlier. Picture: Abigail Xavier/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the newly launched 25-year review report on service delivery performance should stimulate intense debate about the experience of citizens.

He launched the report which was compiled by the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation at the University of Mpumalanga in Mbombela earlier.

In it, the government details some of the achievements of the past 25 years including the increase of the matric pass rate and that of life expectancy.

It also includes challenges the country still needs to overcome, such as the continued rise in non-communicable diseases.

Ramaphosa said the report would be engaged with critically: “To keep looking back and at the same time, looking forward to bring back the past so that we are able to move to the future. Let us all have a say in what we believe we have achieved, our lagging challenges as well as the future we desire.”

