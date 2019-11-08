Ramaphosa: Newly launched review report should debate citizens’ experiences
In it, the government details some of the achievements of the past 25 years including the increase of the matric pass rate and that of life expectancy.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the newly launched 25-year review report on service delivery performance should stimulate intense debate about the experience of citizens.
He launched the report which was compiled by the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation at the University of Mpumalanga in Mbombela earlier.
In it, the government details some of the achievements of the past 25 years including the increase of the matric pass rate and that of life expectancy.
President @CyrilRamaphosa signs the #25YearReview Report. The report is launched for public reflection and debate amongst citizens on the 25 years of democracy in South Africa.— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 8, 2019
The launch took place at the Mpumalanga University, in Mbombela. #Democracy25 #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/kDSMjaPtuZ
It also includes challenges the country still needs to overcome, such as the continued rise in non-communicable diseases.
Ramaphosa said the report would be engaged with critically: “To keep looking back and at the same time, looking forward to bring back the past so that we are able to move to the future. Let us all have a say in what we believe we have achieved, our lagging challenges as well as the future we desire.”
“Eighty percent of South Africans now living in formal dwellings, 14 million households now have piped water, 16 million households have sanitation, and 84% of all households have electricity.”— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 8, 2019
President @CyrilRamaphosa
Launch of #25YearReview Report
University of Mpumalanga pic.twitter.com/BEZdiSt3Xz
More in Local
-
Municipalities owed over R100bn, Parliament told
-
Eskom says poor power station maintenance the reason for rolling blackouts
-
Gwala to receive provincial official funeral - Presidency
-
Murder case against Soweto man accused of murdering partner, children postponed
-
Treasury: More borrowing doesn't guarantee higher economic growth
-
SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.