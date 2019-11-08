Power system still vulnerable, weekend cuts a possibility, says Eskom
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said that so far it seemed that there would be no load shedding for today but could not rule out the possibility of power cuts over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that although some units were now back online since implementing load shedding on Thursday night, the system remained constrained and vulnerable.
The utility implemented stage two load shedding from 10pm last night until 5am on Friday morning after some units went offline resulting in concerns over the emergency supply.
"Having done the stage two load shedding overnight, that helped us in terms of getting our dam levels a little higher than they were last night; diesel we didn't do so well in terms of that. We are expecting more diesel throughout the day."
Here's how to check the load shedding schedule.
