Power outages leaves some Gautrain passengers stranded
Gautrain's Kesagee Nayager said that technicians were working on the problem.
JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain commuters have been left stranded on Friday morning, with several trains not operating between Midrand, Park Station, Sandton and OR Tambo International Airport.
Management said that power outages in the areas were to be blamed for the disruptions.
"Unfortunately due to a power outage, there are no trains between Midrand and Park Station and there's now train service between Sandton to OR Tambo. We are urging passengers to please make alternative transport arrangements until further notice."
