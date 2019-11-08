Murder case against Soweto man accused of murdering partner, children postponed

Sidney Dlamini made a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrates Court earlier on Friday where he was charged with three counts of murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a 49-year-old man accused of killing his partner and two children in Soweto has been postponed for further investigations.

A mother and her children, aged between 10 and 11, were found dead on Wednesday after they went missing last Friday.

It's understood the suspect led the police to where he hid the bodies after he was handed over to authorities by community members.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “Sidney Dlamini appeared in the Protea Regional Court and is charged with three counts of murder and that matter has been postponed to 15 November for further investigation and for him to acquire legal representation.”