Murder case against Soweto man accused of murdering partner, children postponed
Sidney Dlamini made a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrates Court earlier on Friday where he was charged with three counts of murder.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against a 49-year-old man accused of killing his partner and two children in Soweto has been postponed for further investigations.
Sidney Dlamini made a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrates Court earlier on Friday, where he was charged with three counts of murder.
A mother and her children, aged between 10 and 11, were found dead on Wednesday after they went missing last Friday.
It's understood the suspect led the police to where he hid the bodies after he was handed over to authorities by community members.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “Sidney Dlamini appeared in the Protea Regional Court and is charged with three counts of murder and that matter has been postponed to 15 November for further investigation and for him to acquire legal representation.”
More in Local
-
Municipalities owed over R100bn, Parliament told
-
Eskom says poor power station maintenance the reason for rolling blackouts
-
Gwala to receive provincial official funeral - Presidency
-
Ramaphosa: Newly launched review report should debate citizens’ experiences
-
Treasury: More borrowing doesn't guarantee higher economic growth
-
SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.