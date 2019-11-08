Municipalities owed over R100bn, Parliament told
National Treasury chief director TV Pillay told MPs the worst-performing municipalities were also owed a R150 billion in unpaid debt, and this had a serious impact on revenues.
CAPE TOWN - Municipalities are not only sitting with massive irregular expenditure, but they are also owed over R100 billion.
National Treasury and the Auditor-General on Friday briefed parliamentarians on the financial state of five municipalities.
The councils with the most irregular expenditure include the OR Tambo District Municipality, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the Matlosana Local Municipality and the City of Johannesburg.
The Auditor-General and Treasury briefed members of the select committee on cooperative governance, water and sanitation and human settlements on the poor financial health of five municipalities.
National Treasury chief director TV Pillay told MPs the worst-performing municipalities were also owed a R150 billion in unpaid debt, and this had a serious impact on revenues.
“It’s bad news; R150 billion on the debtor book not collected, which means R150 million not put into infrastructure or services. I think it’s important that we bring that back to service delivery and once we do that, we can start fixing things.”
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said a number of municipalities even paid for services they did not receive.
More in Local
-
Eskom says poor power station maintenance the reason for rolling blackouts
-
Gwala to receive provincial official funeral - Presidency
-
Murder case against Soweto man accused of murdering partner, children postponed
-
Ramaphosa: Newly launched review report should debate citizens’ experiences
-
Treasury: More borrowing doesn't guarantee higher economic growth
-
SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.