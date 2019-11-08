Mossel Bay is open to tourists despite water shortages, says municipality

While dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town have seen a boost over the past week, the water situation across the greater Mossel Bay region remained concerning.

CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay Municipality has advised visitors that a drought gripping the region is no reason to stay away.

Parts of the province last week received heavy rainfall with flooding even reported in some areas, but there’s been little to no relief in drought-stricken areas like Mossel Bay, the Karoo and upper West Coast.

Municipal manager Thys Giliomee said there was no reason why the drought should impact tourism.

“We are experiencing a severe drought and a water shortage, it doesn’t mean Mossel Bay Municipality doesn’t have water. The desalination plant can produce up to 50 megalitres per day. We welcome all visitors, with the request that they regard Mossel Bay as a water-scarce area.”