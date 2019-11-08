Mossel Bay is open to tourists despite water shortages, says municipality
While dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town have seen a boost over the past week, the water situation across the greater Mossel Bay region remained concerning.
CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay Municipality has advised visitors that a drought gripping the region is no reason to stay away.
While dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town have seen a boost over the past week, the water situation across the greater Mossel Bay region remained concerning.
Parts of the province last week received heavy rainfall with flooding even reported in some areas, but there’s been little to no relief in drought-stricken areas like Mossel Bay, the Karoo and upper West Coast.
Municipal manager Thys Giliomee said there was no reason why the drought should impact tourism.
“We are experiencing a severe drought and a water shortage, it doesn’t mean Mossel Bay Municipality doesn’t have water. The desalination plant can produce up to 50 megalitres per day. We welcome all visitors, with the request that they regard Mossel Bay as a water-scarce area.”
Popular in Business
-
Power system still vulnerable, weekend cuts a possibility, says Eskom
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
-
Eskom management set for urgent meeting after power cuts implemented again
-
Power outages leaves some Gautrain passengers stranded
-
Nzimande claims billions of rand belonging to SA workers being looted
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.