Mossel Bay is open to tourists despite water shortages, says municipality

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mossel Bay is open to tourists despite water shortages, says municipality

While dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town have seen a boost over the past week, the water situation across the greater Mossel Bay region remained concerning.

Mossel Bay. Picture: mosselbay.gov.za
Mossel Bay. Picture: mosselbay.gov.za
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay Municipality has advised visitors that a drought gripping the region is no reason to stay away.

While dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town have seen a boost over the past week, the water situation across the greater Mossel Bay region remained concerning.

Parts of the province last week received heavy rainfall with flooding even reported in some areas, but there’s been little to no relief in drought-stricken areas like Mossel Bay, the Karoo and upper West Coast.

Municipal manager Thys Giliomee said there was no reason why the drought should impact tourism.

“We are experiencing a severe drought and a water shortage, it doesn’t mean Mossel Bay Municipality doesn’t have water. The desalination plant can produce up to 50 megalitres per day. We welcome all visitors, with the request that they regard Mossel Bay as a water-scarce area.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA