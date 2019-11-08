Mixed reaction over decision to cut number of high-ranking SAPS officials
Treasury’s decision to instruct the police to reduce its budget received scathing condemnation from union Popcru, which has since called for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to be axed.
DURBAN - A move by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole to reduce the number of high-ranking officers has been met with mixed reaction.
Sithole said following a directive from National Treasury for the police to cut their budget by over R20 billion over the next three years, several high ranking officials would be demoted.
Popcru has also put pressure on the police to avoid job losses.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole said the jobs of lower-ranking officers were safe, as he would only be trimming the fat of a bloated executive force.
However, violence monitor and researcher Mary De Haas said this would be a challenge,
“I understand it. It’s a lot to chop. He’s going to have to fight a legal battle to do that. I think it’s excellent.”
De Haas said despite possible opposition to Sithole’s decision, reducing the high number of executives would not affect the quality of crimefighting.
