Mabuza: Eskom's challenges could hamper economic growth, new investment
Deputy President David Mabuza blamed years of failure to carry out the necessary maintenance on Eskom’s aging fleet of power stations.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said the energy challenges the country faced had the potential to hamper new investment and economic growth.
He’s blamed years of failure to carry out the necessary maintenance on Eskom’s aging fleet of power stations.
Mabuza was replying to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, just hours before Eskom announced it would have to implement stage 2 load shedding overnight.
As the country braces for further load shedding, Mabuza said they had a plan.
“Our country is currently experiencing enormous energy challenges that have the potential to hinder prospects for new investment and economic growth.”
He said the government had set targets for Eskom to carry out maintenance at its generation, transmission and distribution assets.
“Critical areas that need work have been identified and are being funded and resourced to renew the power plants to a more reliable state.”
Mabuza said aging power stations have been pushed too hard in an effort to keep the lights on.
“It is, however, concerning that Eskom’s fleet performance has since deteriorated due to lack of maintenance and refurbishment over the years, greatly compromising the security of electricity supply.”
Coal shortages and sub-standard coal have made matters worse.
Mabuza said work was underway to ensure unplanned breakdowns at coal-fired power plants were kept to a minimum.
