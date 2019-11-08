Kirsten: Heat have assembled a good squad

The Heat will kickstart their Mzansi Super League (MSL) campaign against the Tshwane Spartans in Durban on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Durban Heat coach Gary Kirsten said that they've assembled a good squad that had the potential to deliver success.

The Heat will kickstart their Mzansi Super League (MSL) campaign against the Tshwane Spartans in Durban on Saturday.

Last year, the side won only three out of 10 matches to end at the bottom of the tournament standings.

“Like any coach, I want to win, I want to win the tournament and that’s what I’m here for. What happened last year is history. We’ve put our squad together; the process was a lot of fun and you hope that you’ve now put a team together that will go out there that will win the right amount of games that will get you into the playoffs," said Kirsten.

“You can never predict this game, but we hope the experience that has been added will help us. Well, that’s the thinking at least and if the right guys hit form for us and get us to win big moment games, it will help."

The KZN-based side have a new captain in last year’s champion skipper, Dane Vilas, who joined from the Jozi Stars; a new South Africa marquee man in Andile Phehlukwayo and a new foreign marquee player courtesy of England’s Alex Hales.

“Because that’s what it always comes down to… one over that makes a big difference or one great batting effort that can make a difference… so every team’s a good team and that’s why there was a draft. And we’ve assembled a good squad and hopefully, it’s the right one that helps deliver success," said Kirsten.