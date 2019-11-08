View all in Latest
#KFC proposal vid sees Mzansi open hearts to find couple

A young man is seen on his knees, as he places a ring on his girlfriend’s finger in a KFC branch.

A screengrab shows the man proposing to his girlfriend in KFC. Picture: @KFCSA/Twitter
A screengrab shows the man proposing to his girlfriend in KFC. Picture: @KFCSA/Twitter
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A video of a proposal in KFC has gone viral, with the fast-food giant calling on South Africans to help them find the couple.

The video had more than 350,000 views by Friday morning.

A young man is seen on his knees, as he places a ring on his girlfriend’s finger.

Onlookers can be heard cheering after the woman accepted his proposal.

And it wasn’t long before South Africans joined the search for the couple, with many offering free services for their wedding.

