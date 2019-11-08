#KFC proposal vid sees Mzansi open hearts to find couple
A young man is seen on his knees, as he places a ring on his girlfriend’s finger in a KFC branch.
CAPE TOWN - A video of a proposal in KFC has gone viral, with the fast-food giant calling on South Africans to help them find the couple.
The video had more than 350,000 views by Friday morning.
A young man is seen on his knees, as he places a ring on his girlfriend’s finger.
Onlookers can be heard cheering after the woman accepted his proposal.
Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019
And it wasn’t long before South Africans joined the search for the couple, with many offering free services for their wedding.
#KFCProposal— Nkanyiso Jason Madondo ( backup account) (@JasonMadondo) November 8, 2019
let us find the couple ill offer free potrait bt they can only get it month end pic.twitter.com/QgB51AFMsH
When you find them, let them know we will offer them enough airtime and data when they are organizing their wedding #KFCProposal— MSM Services (@MS_mobservices) November 8, 2019
#KFCProposal when you find the couple kindly let them know we will cater hookah for free at their wedding and also custom design their water bottles. Love is a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/trbZEqxRAS— Hubbly Square (@HubblySquare) November 8, 2019
#KFCProposal— ARCHIBOLD MOKOBODI (@ARCHIBOLDMOKOBO) November 8, 2019
HI family please inform the couple we intend to offer free cocktails 4 a their wedding pic.twitter.com/Af3KQIeyHe
Please let me know if they need their wedding cards/invitations & collateral designed. Will Glady do it on the house > @cmindspace #KFCProposal https://t.co/8RqWLUC22c— Joe Human (@joe_human_) November 8, 2019
@KFCSA, @alphi_s tell that couple they have a wedding cake. #KFCProposal 😊❤ https://t.co/grc63GdP0k— ChefKhosi (@Makhosazana_X) November 8, 2019
Mzansi, let's help the folks at @KFCSA find the happy couple 💞#KFCProposal https://t.co/PCHoZoWzkE— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) November 7, 2019
