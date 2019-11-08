KFC proposal vid sees Mzansi open hearts to find couple

A young man is seen on his knees, as he places a ring on his girlfriend’s finger in a KFC branch.

CAPE TOWN - A video of a proposal in KFC has gone viral, with the fast-food giant calling on South Africans to help them find the couple.

The video had more than 350,000 views by Friday morning.

A young man is seen on his knees, as he places a ring on his girlfriend’s finger.

Onlookers can be heard cheering after the woman accepted his proposal.

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

And it wasn’t long before South Africans joined the search for the couple, with many offering free services for their wedding.

let us find the couple ill offer free potrait bt they can only get it month end pic.twitter.com/QgB51AFMsH — Nkanyiso Jason Madondo ( backup account) (@JasonMadondo) November 8, 2019

When you find them, let them know we will offer them enough airtime and data when they are organizing their wedding #KFCProposal — MSM Services (@MS_mobservices) November 8, 2019

#KFCProposal when you find the couple kindly let them know we will cater hookah for free at their wedding and also custom design their water bottles. Love is a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/trbZEqxRAS — Hubbly Square (@HubblySquare) November 8, 2019

HI family please inform the couple we intend to offer free cocktails 4 a their wedding pic.twitter.com/Af3KQIeyHe — ARCHIBOLD MOKOBODI (@ARCHIBOLDMOKOBO) November 8, 2019

Please let me know if they need their wedding cards/invitations & collateral designed. Will Glady do it on the house > @cmindspace #KFCProposal https://t.co/8RqWLUC22c — Joe Human (@joe_human_) November 8, 2019