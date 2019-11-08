View all in Latest
Joburg EMS welcomes ruling on firefighter suspensions

Joburg Emergency Services said that the Labour Court has affirmed it followed the correct procedures when suspending over 200 firefighters over an unprotected strike.

FILE: Firefighters attend to a burning building on the corner of De Villiers and Rissik street in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services said that the Labour Court has affirmed it followed the correct procedures when suspending over 200 firefighters over an unprotected strike.

In July, the firefighters refused to attend to call outs, citing concerns over the non-assignment of supervisors.

They accused management of not adhering to the National Health Act.

On Thursday, the Labour Court dismissed an urgent interdict against their suspensions brought by municipal workers union, Demawusa.

Joburg Emergency Services has welcomed the Labour Court ruling dismissing an urgent interdict against the suspension of over 200 firefighters affiliated to Demawusa.

In its judgment, the court said it lacked jurisdiction to rule on the validity of the firefighters' suspensions.

Joburg Emergency Service's Nana Radebe said that the court had confirmed their decision to take action against those that embarked on the illegal action.

"And it has been shown by the Labour Court that the city has followed the correct procedure."

The suspension of the firefighters has put further strain on already overstretched resources.

