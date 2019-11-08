Jiba will no longer be seeking restoration as deputy NPA head: Parly
In a statement released by Parliament, Jiba cited personal reasons for no seeking restoration.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament on Friday said advocate Nomgcobo Jiba has written to Speaker Thandi Modise stating that she would not be seeking restoration to her position in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Jiba recently lost a court bid to have Ramaphosa’s decision to fire her declared invalid and unconstitutional, and to be reinstated with full benefits.
Her attempt to stop Parliament from going ahead with its process was also dismissed by the court.
Last month, Parliament was set to decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa acted within the law in axing Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
In the same month, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Jiba's bid to get her job back as deputy national director of public prosecutions.
She wanted the court to interdict both Ramaphosa and Batohi from replacing her until the review application was finalised.
Judge Henny dismissed Jiba's application, saying she failed to prove her case.
