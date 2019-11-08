Jeremiah Ruiters’ mom emotional as she recalls 'father-son relationship'

Her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, is accused of raping and murdering her little boy in June 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A Factreton woman implicated in the murder of her 18-month-old son Jeremiah Ruiters has testified about the day the toddler died.

Abigail Ruiters is accused of murder and child neglect.

Her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, is accused of raping and murdering her little boy in June 2017.

A crying Ruiters said more than two years after the incident that she was still struggling to accept that her child was dead.

Ruiters told the court Jeremiah was perfectly fine before she left for work on the morning of 12 June 2017, and when she kissed him goodbye, she couldn't imagine she’d be holding his lifeless body in her arms just hours later.

She recalled that afternoon when she rushed from work to the Kensington Clinic where the 18-month-old boy was declared dead.

Ruiters said Jeremiah’s father, who she had two daughters with, didn't have a relationship with the little boy and this broke her heart.

She said Ameerudien Peters was like a father to Jeremiah and his two older sisters, adding they even called him daddy, she testified.