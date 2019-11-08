'Such an honour to be South African': Durban fans change routine to see Boks

The Springboks, who are on the second leg of their trophy tour, received a warm welcome from Durban's pupils, teachers, workers and bosses as they changed their morning routine.

DURBAN - Some businesses have opened late in Durban on Friday as many workers lined the streets to get a glimpse of 2019 Rugby World Cup champions.

The Springboks, who are on the second leg of their trophy tour, received a warm welcome from pupils, teachers, workers and bosses as they changed their morning routine.

The Boks have now arrived at the Durban City Hall.

The men who made the country proud when they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup last Saturday, have brought the Durban CBD to a standstill.

Holly Rey, a South African artist said that this moment brought back nostalgic memories of when Nelson Mandela was alive.

"For someone who has been watching rugby ever since I was a little girl, I used to go to the Sharks games in Durban, it's such an honour to be South African at the moment and I think what Siya and the team have done for South Africa is not just make rugby inclusive but make watching rugby. They've made South Africa united again and that's something we haven't felt since Tata Madiba was around."

The Boks started their Durban tour in Umhlanga and then moved to KwaMashu.

Durbanites said that they would remember this moment forever.