IAAF cuts 200m and steeplechase from Diamond League 'core' list

It said the aim was to reduce the length of the Diamond League meetings to fit a 90-minute international broadcast window.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (foreground) on her way to victory in the women's 100m event at the IAAF Diamond League meet in London on 21 July 2019. Picture: @Diamond_League/Twitter
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (foreground) on her way to victory in the women's 100m event at the IAAF Diamond League meet in London on 21 July 2019. Picture: @Diamond_League/Twitter
26 minutes ago

PARIS - The IAAF has dropped the 200 metres, 3,000m steeplechase, triple jump and discus from its list of "core" disciplines at Diamond League meetings in 2020.

The International Association of Athletics Associations said its decision was based on online research in China, France, South Africa and the United States and post-event surveys in Belgium, Britain and Switzerland.

It said the aim was to reduce the length of the Diamond League meetings to fit a 90-minute international broadcast window.

There will be 12 disciplines staged at each of the 15 Diamond League meetings with the season beginning in Doha on 17 April.

The 200m will in fact still be in the programme at 10 of the 15 Diamond League meetings and the discus and the triple jump will be contested at two meetings.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said he understood the "disappointment" of athletes in the disciplines not included in the 2020 Diamond League season, but explained: "Our objective is to create a faster-paced, more exciting global league that will be the showcase for our sport. A league that broadcasters want to show and fans want to watch."

World 200m champion Noah Lyles tweeted: "Wow, no 200m" and world triple jump champion Will Claye responded with "No more triple jump??"

Triple jump, discus and the 3,000m steeplechase ranked "towards the bottom" in the research conducted, the IAAF said in a statement.

The 200m was omitted from the core list as organisers felt its inclusion alongside the 100m meant the schedule would be "too congested, particularly in an Olympic Games year".

