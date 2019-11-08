Hanekom hopes tweet matter settled after Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid
On Thursday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed the former president’s bid to appeal an earlier ruling relating to his tweet attacking Hanekom.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Derek Hanekom said Jacob Zuma’s tweet calling him an enemy agent caused unnecessary division and pain.
Zuma was ordered by the court to delete the tweet, saying that his comments were derogatory and false.
Zuma called Hanekom a known enemy agent of the state in a tweet earlier this year after it emerged that Hanekom had met the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss plans to oust the former statesman.
The former president must now pay Hanekom’s legal costs from his own pocket.
The former minister has welcomed the dismissal of Zuma’s bid to appeal the ruling. In a short statement on Thursday, he said he hoped the matter would be laid to rest.
Hanekom said he would focus on reversing the scourge of poverty, inequality and unemployment.
