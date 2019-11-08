Gwala to receive provincial official funeral - Presidency
Gwala passed away last week after a two-year battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced that late veteran journalist Xolani Gwala would receive a provincial funeral.
In a statement, the Presidency declared a special provincial official funeral category two for Gwala who will be buried in his hometown of Impendle, in KwaZulu-Natal.
“The president has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast in the province of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 8 November 2019."
Gwala will be laid to rest on Saturday.
