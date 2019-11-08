Govt lifts temporary suspension on exploratory octopus fishery in CT

The provisional ban was instituted in June this year. This came after at least two whales died when they were entangled in an octopus net on separate occasions.

CAPE TOWN - Government has lifted the temporary suspension on exploratory octopus fishery in False Bay.

The provisional ban was instituted in June this year after at least two whales died when they were entangled in an octopus net on separate occasions.

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy decided to lift the ban after consultations with the scientific community as well as stakeholders in the industry.

The ministry's spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said permit holders would need to adhere to a few measures to continue fishing.

“Bottom line should entirely consist of sinking ropes. They need to amend the equipment that they use and stakeholders have agreed to do this.”

False Bay Octopus fishery will have a fresh start come 15 November.