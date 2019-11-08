Gautrain services fully operational after power cuts

Commuters were left stranded on Friday morning as some routes were canceled due to power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain said that trains were back on track and services between Midrand, Park Station, Sandton and OR Tambo International Airport were fully operational.

Passengers had to deal with long queues and long delays at several stations.

Gautrain's spokesperson Kesagee Nayager: "We are pleased to advise that the power has been restored and the train service is now fully operational, that is both the north-south and east-west lines. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this morning's service disruption."