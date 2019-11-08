Gauteng Safety MEC praises Soweto community for helping catch suspected killer

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a Soweto woman and her two children is due to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.

The mother and her children, aged between 10 and 11, were found on Wednesday after they were reported missing last Friday.

It's understood community members handed the man over to the police after he disappeared following the murders.

The police said the suspect led them to a bush in Zondi where the body of the woman was found and to Mofolo Park where the remains of the children were recovered.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has condemned the killings.

The department's Pinkie Numa: "The MEC wishes to also convey her deepest appreciation to the community who worked together with the police in ensuring that the perpetrator is arrested."