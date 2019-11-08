Gauteng Safety MEC praises Soweto community for helping catch suspected killer
A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a Soweto woman and her two children is due to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a Soweto woman and her two children is due to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.
The mother and her children, aged between 10 and 11, were found on Wednesday after they were reported missing last Friday.
It's understood community members handed the man over to the police after he disappeared following the murders.
The police said the suspect led them to a bush in Zondi where the body of the woman was found and to Mofolo Park where the remains of the children were recovered.
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has condemned the killings.
The department's Pinkie Numa: "The MEC wishes to also convey her deepest appreciation to the community who worked together with the police in ensuring that the perpetrator is arrested."
Popular in Local
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Eskom management set for urgent meeting after power cuts implemented again
-
Power system still vulnerable, weekend cuts a possibility, says Eskom
-
Power outages leaves some Gautrain passengers stranded
-
Nzimande claims billions of rand belonging to SA workers being looted
-
Hanekom hopes tweet matter settled after Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.