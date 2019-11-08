View all in Latest
Fans thrilled to see Boks on victory tour of Durban

Supporters said they opted to be late for work just to get a glimpse of the country's national heroes.

Springbok supporters wait to catch a glimpse of the Rugby World Cup champions on their tour of Durban on 8 November 2019. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Springbok supporters wait to catch a glimpse of the Rugby World Cup champions on their tour of Durban on 8 November 2019. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
41 minutes ago

DURBAN - The 2019 World Rugby Champions have started thrilling Durban streets as they parade the Web Ellis Cup on their victory tour of the city.

The Springboks arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night after painting Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto in green and gold and were met with as much excitement as in Gauteng.

Supporters said they opted to be late for work just to get a glimpse of the country's national heroes.

"We're very excited to have them home. We're very excited that they brought the trophy home for us and that they didn't let us down. I can't mention the name of the company we work for but yes we closed the shop," one fan said.

"I am so ecstatic, I love the Bokke and I'm so happy they brought the cup home for us," another supporter gushed.

The Boks, as part of their Durban trophy parade, have left Umhlanga and are now setting off to KwaMashu.

They will later visit the Durban CBD where festivities are expected to be finalised.

GALLERY: The Springboks take their RWC victory tour to Soweto

