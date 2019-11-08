Fake CPUT 'musturbation' notice gets a rise from Tweeps
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology said that it did not issue a notice about 'musturbation'.
CAPE TOWN - 'It's fake news!'
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology said that it did not issue a notice about "musturbation".
The notice in which the work masturbation is misspelled has been shared on social media in which many have poked fun at the post.
It reads "Musturbation notice".
"Musturbation in the showers is a violation of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology".
"The Shower drains are not designed to handle semen!” it continued.
"The excessive amount of semen in the drains cost thousands of rands in maintenance and must be reflected in housing price increase for the next year. It's your money. Please musturbate in your own room."
But CPUT has distanced itself from the post.
The institution said that the only comment it had was that the notice was fake.
Some Twitter users questioned the authenticity of the document while others poked fun at it.
@Cput is this really true? Damn...what do you teach at the #Cput ? And then you cannot even spell that word... https://t.co/6dMYmrxTkT— TeHelMetHulle (@TeHelMetHulle) November 5, 2019
This #CPUT notice does not look genuine nor does it read logically. @Bruinou2 @cput @cputstudents pic.twitter.com/f5xQ5SSxKv— Michael Benjamin (@Almostconvinced) November 6, 2019
Ay🤣🤣🤣🤣 @CPUT your drains have semen detector????🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😃 pic.twitter.com/HhzG2KkLfB— zaMangwanya (@fundiz25) November 5, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Foreign nationals vow to continue fight to leave SA without Gift of the Givers
-
Fans thrilled to see Boks on victory tour of Durban
-
Power system still vulnerable, weekend cuts a possibility, says Eskom
-
State hospitals need overhaul, Parly committee hears
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Mixed reaction over Sitole's plan to cut number of high-ranking SAPS officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.