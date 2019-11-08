Fake CPUT 'musturbation' notice gets a rise from Tweeps

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology said that it did not issue a notice about 'musturbation'.

CAPE TOWN - 'It's fake news!'

The notice in which the work masturbation is misspelled has been shared on social media in which many have poked fun at the post.

It reads "Musturbation notice".

"Musturbation in the showers is a violation of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology".

"The Shower drains are not designed to handle semen!” it continued.

"The excessive amount of semen in the drains cost thousands of rands in maintenance and must be reflected in housing price increase for the next year. It's your money. Please musturbate in your own room."

But CPUT has distanced itself from the post.

The institution said that the only comment it had was that the notice was fake.

Some Twitter users questioned the authenticity of the document while others poked fun at it.