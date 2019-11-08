Eskom says poor power station maintenance the reason for rolling blackouts
The power utility said the implementation of stage 2 load shedding on Thursday night assisted with the partial recovery of its emergency reserves.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said while the probability of load shedding remained high it would only implement rolling blackouts if absolutely necessary.
The power utility said the implementation of stage 2 load shedding on Thursday night assisted with the partial recovery of its emergency reserves.
It said the system remained extremely constrained and vulnerable.
Consumers have been urged to continue to reduce demand and use electricity sparingly.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “The maintenance that we hadn’t be able to do on the power station unit, which is what has led us to this current situation of the power station being vulnerable is because we did not have the adequate funding to ensure maintenance is done.”
