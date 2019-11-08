View all in Latest
Durban ready to welcome world champion Springboks

The eThekwini Municipality’s Mandla Nsele said the city was well-prepared to ensure a successful tour for the Boks despite rain predicted.

FILE: Fans wait for a glimpse of the Springboks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Fans wait for a glimpse of the Springboks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - World Rugby champions the Springboks are set to tour the streets of Durban on Friday as they show off the Web Ellis Trophy.

The eThekwini Municipality’s Mandla Nsele said the city was well-prepared to ensure a successful tour for the Boks despite rain predicted.

The Boks toured Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday.

GALLERY: The Springboks take their RWC victory tour to Soweto

Despite rainy and cold weather being predicted, eThekwini city officials promised a memorable tour for the Springboks.

“The residents and people of the province are excited and looking forward to the trophy parade. Thousands are waiting to give a Durban welcome to the world champions,” said Nsele.

The tour is set for the greater north part of eThekwini, passing through Umhlanga, KwaMashu all the way to City Hall in the CBD and then the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

After the Durban tour, the Boks are expected to visit East London and Port Elizabeth before their final stop in Cape Town on Monday.

