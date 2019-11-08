Durban authorities order owner to fix building after roof collapse
It said that it would decide whether or not the building would be reopened once repairs had been carried out.
DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality said it had taken action after a derelict building collapsed on Thursday, injuring nine people, including a three-year-old.
The municipality said it had locked the building and requested the owner to fix it.
It said that it would decide whether or not the building would be reopened once repairs had been carried out.
The eThekwini fire department rushed to the scene of the collapsed two-story building yesterday.
The city’s Mandla Nsele said that upon arrival, they found that the ceiling and floor of the upper level had collapsed, together with the ceiling of the first floor.
Nine people were injured and taken to nearby health facilities while a search was conducted to find others still trapped in the building.
Nsele said that the collapsed levels were believed to have been constructed from corrugated sheeting.
He said that the owner of the building had been previously served with a contravention notice as the building had been identified as a health hazard by the city’s health unit.
Popular in Local
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Eskom management set for urgent meeting after power cuts implemented again
-
Nzimande claims billions of rand belonging to SA workers being looted
-
Gift of the Givers withdraws services from refugees after being told to leave
-
Hanekom hopes tweet matter settled after Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid
-
Mabuza: Eskom's challenges could hamper economic growth, new investment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.