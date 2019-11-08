Durban authorities order owner to fix building after roof collapse

It said that it would decide whether or not the building would be reopened once repairs had been carried out.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality said it had taken action after a derelict building collapsed on Thursday, injuring nine people, including a three-year-old.

The municipality said it had locked the building and requested the owner to fix it.

It said that it would decide whether or not the building would be reopened once repairs had been carried out.

The eThekwini fire department rushed to the scene of the collapsed two-story building yesterday.

The city’s Mandla Nsele said that upon arrival, they found that the ceiling and floor of the upper level had collapsed, together with the ceiling of the first floor.

Nine people were injured and taken to nearby health facilities while a search was conducted to find others still trapped in the building.

Nsele said that the collapsed levels were believed to have been constructed from corrugated sheeting.

He said that the owner of the building had been previously served with a contravention notice as the building had been identified as a health hazard by the city’s health unit.