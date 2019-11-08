Dump site finds put femicide back in spotlight
Residents in the Overberg town of Genadendal and the suburb of Delft in Cape Town came across the remains of two women at the respective dumping sites on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - In a year of national and global outrage against femicide, the latest incidents have seen the bodies of two women dumped like garbage.
Residents in the Overberg town of Genadendal and the suburb of Delft in Cape Town came across the remains at dumping sites on Saturday.
A 32-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered at a dumping site in Genadendal in the Overberg.
The murder case has been postponed until January next year for further investigation.
Police have not revealed the woman's identity.
On the same day, there was a similar gruesome find in Delft.
Blikkiesdorp residents stumbled across a woman's body and like the Genadendal find, it was at a dumping site.
That woman's identity is also unknown and police have called on residents to come forward to help figure out who she was.
Her killer has not yet been tracked down.
