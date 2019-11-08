Drought drives 7 million Zimbabweans onto food aid

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Drought drives 7 million Zimbabweans onto food aid

Earlier this year, aid agencies said around 5.3 million people would need food aid between now and April, when the next harvest is due.

FILE: Distribution of food parcels in Zimbabwe after Hurricane Idai struck the area. AFP
FILE: Distribution of food parcels in Zimbabwe after Hurricane Idai struck the area. AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Seven million people are now registered for food aid in Zimbabwe after drought destroyed crops across the country.

The figure is the highest in years and includes more than 2 million people living in urban areas.

This figure represents a big jump from previous estimates of those who require food aid.

Earlier this year, aid agencies said around 5.3 million people would need food aid between now and April when the next harvest is due.

Now it's emerged that seven million people, or half the country’s population, have registered for food assistance.

Nearly a third of those who have registered for emergency aid are families living in towns and cities.

Deputy social welfare minister Lovemore Matuke says the government and aid agencies have not yet reached all of those in need of help.

The drought, the worst in more than two decades, has also killed around 9,000 cattle in the two Matabeleland provinces.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA