DA wants Mabuza rebuked over refusal to condemn anti-gay laws in Africa

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against his deputy David Mabuza for refusing to condemn anti-gay laws on the continent.

On Thursday, Mabuza was asked in parliament to condemn the brutal laws in other African countries which have made homosexuality a crime.

In response to a question our MP @brauteseth_tim as to whether he will take a principled stand and condemn human rights abuses across Africa, Mabuza responded by saying ‘let’s be decent and keep our mouths shut’ - @jsteenhuisen https://t.co/e2Ud3BibAy — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 8, 2019

He responded by saying, “We must mind our business and not impose our beliefs on others”.

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuizen said, “The President must rebuke and distance himself from those comments, and I think he should recommit himself to ensuring that in our engagements with the rest of Africa we will always place human rights and human dignity at the heart of that engagement.”