Go

DA wants Mabuza rebuked over refusal to condemn anti-gay laws in Africa

On Thursday, Mabuza was asked in parliament to condemn the brutal laws in other African countries which have made homosexuality a crime.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza during question time in the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza during question time in the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against his deputy David Mabuza for refusing to condemn anti-gay laws on the continent.

On Thursday, Mabuza was asked in parliament to condemn the brutal laws in other African countries which have made homosexuality a crime.

He responded by saying, “We must mind our business and not impose our beliefs on others”.

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuizen said, “The President must rebuke and distance himself from those comments, and I think he should recommit himself to ensuring that in our engagements with the rest of Africa we will always place human rights and human dignity at the heart of that engagement.”

