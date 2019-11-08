Boks ‘grateful’ for SA support after winning RWC

The Boks toured Durban on Friday where they were welcomed by a sea of supporters after winning the Webb Ellis Trophy last Saturday.

DURBAN - The Springboks said their victory was for all South Africans and they were grateful for the support they received before during and after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Tendai Mtawarira, also known as the ‘Beast’, has told the media that the faith that South Africans had in the team carried them through the tournament.

Mtawarira said the entire Springbok team has been overwhelmed by the attention they had received since returning from Japan and they appreciate the adulation.

“We thank you so much, KwaZulu-Natal to come and cherish this achievement that the Springboks achieved in Japan. This means a lot.”

Mtawarira said other than South Africans who have consistently backed the national team, much credit should be given to coach Rassie Erasmus.

Mtawarira said Erasmus was strategic throughout the tournament and kept the team together.

The Boks arrived in East London on Friday evening and would head to Port Elizabeth before arriving in Cape Town on Monday.