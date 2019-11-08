AG names municipalities most guilty of massive irregular expenditure
National Treasury said the worst-performing municipalities owed a whopping R150 billion in debt.
CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General and National Treasury briefed MPs on the parlous financial state of five municipalities.
The top four municipalities which contributed to massive irregular expenditure include the OR Tambo District Municipality, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Matlosana Local Municipality and the City of Johannesburg.
National Treasury said the worst-performing municipalities owed a whopping R150 billion in debt.
National Treasury chief director TV Pillay briefed parliamentarians on the financial health of these municipalities.
" One hundred and fifty billion rand. Members that is nine zeroes, it's bad news....R150 billion on the debtor book that is not collected, which means R150 billion not put into infrastructure or services."
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu added municipalities in the Western Cape had performed the best in terms of irregular expenditure, while others, like the City of Johannesburg, were still struggling.
"The City of Johannesburg again another unqualified municipality. It's never struggled with accounting for transactions the way they should be but when you look at the elements of irregular expenditure, you'll find some competitive bidding processes not being followed in all instances."
Makwetu said his office was still finalising various audits.
Popular in Business
-
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
-
Google brings free WiFi service to Cape Town
-
Here we go again: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding
-
Sacci: SA needs more than R3bn in investment to reach sufficient economic growth
-
Power system still vulnerable, weekend cuts a possibility, says Eskom
-
Steinhoff says could issue shares to help settle lawsuits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.