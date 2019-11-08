View all in Latest
7 arrested after 2 trucks looted in De Doorns protest

On Thursday, a section of the N1 Highway had to be closed after trucks and vehicles were stoned

FILE: The De Doorns area in the Western Cape. Picture: EWN
FILE: The De Doorns area in the Western Cape. Picture: EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been arrested during protests in De Doorns.

On Thursday, a section of the N1 Highway had to be closed after trucks and vehicles were stoned. Two trucks were looted.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Six males, as well as a woman, were arrested. Once charged for theft, they will appear in court.”

In a separate incident, a truck was also looted in Worcester after it was involved in an accident.

