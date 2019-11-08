View all in Latest
2 young female SA scientists ready to impress at Germany conference

The Falling Walls Science Conference addresses challenges facing society by bringing down the walls that hinder prosperity.

A view of the Falling Walls Science Conference venue in Germany. Picture: @Falling_Walls/Twitter
A view of the Falling Walls Science Conference venue in Germany. Picture: @Falling_Walls/Twitter
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two young South African scientists are set to represent the country at the 2019 Falling Walls Science Conference in Germany on Friday.

The event was established in 2009 to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall and coincides with the capital’s national science week.

It sets out to bring down barriers in all aspects of society using science.

The Falling Walls Science Conference addresses challenges facing society by bringing down the walls that hinder prosperity.

UCT honours student Hlumelo Marepula will have three minutes to present her research on breaking the wall of synthetic urea production.

“A mobile urinal was developed by UCT. It collects urine and what the university tried was to see how we can use this urine to make fertiliser.”

Wits University’s Zakkhiyya Cassim will present her work on the topic of vulvovaginal candidiasis, which is commonly known as vaginal thrush.

The two finalists were selected to represent the country during the Falling Walls Labs for Younger Scientists Tournament held earlier this year.

