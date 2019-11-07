Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology ruling
The court ordered Zuma to apologise to former minister Derek Hanekom for calling him 'a known enemy of the state'.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's bid to appeal the Durban High Court's ruling that he apologise to former Minister Derek Hanekom has been dismissed with costs.
The court ordered Zuma to apologise to Hanekom for calling him "a known enemy of the state".
Zuma made the remarks in a tweet earlier this year after it emerged that Hanekom met the EFF to discuss plans to oust the former statesman.
Thursday's ruling in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg served another costly blow to Zuma as he lost yet another case.
He argued in court that his tweet did not cast aspersions on the character and integrity of the former minister.
Zuma was ordered by the court to delete the tweet, saying that his comments were derogatory and false.
The former president will now have to pay the costs from his own pocket.
