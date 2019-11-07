View all in Latest
Xolani Gwala was interested in helping people - Ndabeni-Abrahams

Thursday morning saw a number of speakers including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who said South Africa has lost one of its greatest sons.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams speaking at Xolani Gwala's memorial service on Thursday, 7 November 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams speaking at Xolani Gwala's memorial service on Thursday, 7 November 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Radio colleagues, politicians and 702 listeners have all paid tribute to broadcaster Xolani Gwala at a memorial service in North Riding.

He lost his battle against cancer last Friday.

Thursday morning saw a number of speakers including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who said South Africa has lost one of its greatest sons.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said Gwala was passionate yet respectful of his guests and his craft and that his death hit her hard.

“This was not a man who wanted to destroy Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. This was a man who was interested in helping a person learn.”

Colleague and close friend Robert Marawa said he was a man who loved his career but his family more.

“He was a family man and son of proud parents. It’s a dream you encapsulated.”

Primedia Group CEO Omar Essack said: “He looked to ask the tough questions. He demanded the answers with humility, dignity and respect.”

