Xolani Gwala was interested in helping people - Ndabeni-Abrahams

Thursday morning saw a number of speakers including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who said South Africa has lost one of its greatest sons.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio colleagues, politicians and 702 listeners have all paid tribute to broadcaster Xolani Gwala at a memorial service in North Riding.

He lost his battle against cancer last Friday.



Thursday morning saw a number of speakers including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who said South Africa has lost one of its greatest sons.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said Gwala was passionate yet respectful of his guests and his craft and that his death hit her hard.

“This was not a man who wanted to destroy Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. This was a man who was interested in helping a person learn.”

Colleague and close friend Robert Marawa said he was a man who loved his career but his family more.

“He was a family man and son of proud parents. It’s a dream you encapsulated.”

Primedia Group CEO Omar Essack said: “He looked to ask the tough questions. He demanded the answers with humility, dignity and respect.”

#xolanigwalamemorial a dream fulfilled. Xolani Gwala in one of his last broadcast for Russia Today based Tel Aviv, Israel @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/pk5Bk9MF7a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

#XolaniGwalaMemorial Robert Marawa says this was one of Gwala’s favourite songs.



Fighting Temptations with Beyonce and Cuba Gooding Junior @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/zPiPSST4Xg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019