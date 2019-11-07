Xolani Gwala was interested in helping people - Ndabeni-Abrahams
Thursday morning saw a number of speakers including Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who said South Africa has lost one of its greatest sons.
JOHANNESBURG - Radio colleagues, politicians and 702 listeners have all paid tribute to broadcaster Xolani Gwala at a memorial service in North Riding.
He lost his battle against cancer last Friday.
Ndabeni-Abrahams said Gwala was passionate yet respectful of his guests and his craft and that his death hit her hard.
“This was not a man who wanted to destroy Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. This was a man who was interested in helping a person learn.”
Colleague and close friend Robert Marawa said he was a man who loved his career but his family more.
“He was a family man and son of proud parents. It’s a dream you encapsulated.”
Primedia Group CEO Omar Essack said: “He looked to ask the tough questions. He demanded the answers with humility, dignity and respect.”
#xolanigwalamemorial a dream fulfilled. Xolani Gwala in one of his last broadcast for Russia Today based Tel Aviv, Israel
#XolaniGwalaMemorial Robert Marawa says this was one of Gwala's favourite songs.
Fighting Temptations with Beyonce and Cuba Gooding Junior
#XolaniGwalaMemorial we're Grace House Family Church for the memorial Xolani Gwala the beloved SA newsman and veteran broadcaster.
