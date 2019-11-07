Witness to testify in defence of alleged child killer Ameerudien Peters

Peters is accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend's 18-month-old son Jeremiah Ruiters in Factreton in June 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A defence witness is expected to testify in the case against alleged child killer Ameerudien Peters.

Peters is accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend's 18-month-old son Jeremiah Ruiters in Factreton in June 2017.

The child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect. She's yet to be called to the witness box for cross-examination.

The defence witness, who is expected to be called by Ameerudien Peters' lawyer Alan Koester was due to take the stand at the start of this week.

The matter was delayed because the witness was not available, at first telling Koester that she needed to make arrangements for someone to look after her child.

The State requested the investigating officer's assistance in trying to get the woman to court on Thursday.



While Peters was under cross-examination by the State last week, the court heard the 18-month-old suffered broken bones in his legs and hands, 14 fractures along his rib cage and fractures on the sides and top of his head caused by blunt force trauma.

Peters denied ever raising a hand to the boy and his two older sisters, saying he loved kids and would never try to harm a defenceless child.