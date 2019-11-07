WATCH LIVE: Friends, colleagues remember Xolani Gwala at memorial service

The gathering is one of several memorial services to be held in Gwala's honour before he's laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends are gathered at the Grace House Family Church in Randburg this morning to bid farewell to veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

Gwala died last week at the age of 44 after battling colon cancer.

WATCH: Xolani Gwala memorial service