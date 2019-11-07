View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Friends, colleagues remember Xolani Gwala at memorial service

The gathering is one of several memorial services to be held in Gwala's honour before he's laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The memorial service for journalist Xolani Gwala at the Grace House Family Church in Johannesburg on 7 November 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
The memorial service for journalist Xolani Gwala at the Grace House Family Church in Johannesburg on 7 November 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends are gathered at the Grace House Family Church in Randburg this morning to bid farewell to veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

The gathering is one of several memorial services to be held in Gwala's honour before he's laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Gwala died last week at the age of 44 after battling colon cancer.

WATCH: Xolani Gwala memorial service

Remembering Xolani Gwala

Posted by 702 on Thursday, 7 November 2019

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA