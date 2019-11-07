Vicki Momberg back behind bars after bail refused

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Vicki Momberg back behind bars after bail refused

Vicki Momberg was considered a fugitive until Wednesday morning when she handed herself over in Douglasdale.

FILE: Convicted racist Vicki Momberg appearing in the Randburg magistrates court. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
FILE: Convicted racist Vicki Momberg appearing in the Randburg magistrates court. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is back behind bars after she appeared in court on Wednesday.

Momberg had been on the run since she failed to appear in court in August.

A warrant of arrest was issued after police went to two residences listed by her to the court.

Momberg was considered a fugitive until yesterday morning when she handed herself over in Douglasdale.

Momberg's legal team failed in their bid to convince the court to set her free.

She was found guilty of crimen injuria after she used the K-word more than 40 times during an altercation with a police officer in 2016.

She was then sentenced to three years, of which one year was suspended.

Momberg was also ordered by the Equality Court to pay R100,000 fine.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA