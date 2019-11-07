Vicki Momberg back behind bars after bail refused
Vicki Momberg was considered a fugitive until Wednesday morning when she handed herself over in Douglasdale.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is back behind bars after she appeared in court on Wednesday.
Momberg had been on the run since she failed to appear in court in August.
A warrant of arrest was issued after police went to two residences listed by her to the court.
Momberg was considered a fugitive until yesterday morning when she handed herself over in Douglasdale.
Momberg's legal team failed in their bid to convince the court to set her free.
She was found guilty of crimen injuria after she used the K-word more than 40 times during an altercation with a police officer in 2016.
She was then sentenced to three years, of which one year was suspended.
Momberg was also ordered by the Equality Court to pay R100,000 fine.
