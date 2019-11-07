Two Indian players arrested in growing 'spot-fixing' scandal
Wicketkeeper-batsman CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi were arrested in Bangalore by a special unit investigating corruption and fixing in the Karnataka Premier League.
NEW DELHI, India - Two former Indian Premier League players have been arrested for spot-fixing in a scandal-ridden regional tournament, police said Thursday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi were arrested in Bangalore by a special unit investigating corruption and fixing in the Karnataka Premier League.
Gautam, the 33-year-old former captain of Bellary Tuskers, and teammate Kazi allegedly accepted $28,000 each for "slow batting" in this year's tournament final against Hubli Tigers. The Tuskers lost the game by eight runs.
"The Central Crime Branch has made two important arrests in the KPL spot-fixing scandal," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, told AFP, naming Gautam and Kazi.
"They did spot-fixing in the KPL 2019 finals between Hubli and Bellary. They were paid two million rupees ($28,000) for slow batting.
"Also, they fixed another match against the Bangalore team. Further investigations are on and more arrests will be made."
Cricket has become a key battleground in the fight against spot-fixing -- illegal bets on a certain part of the action, such as how many runs are scored in an over.
The KPL has been under growing suspicion since Ashfaq Ali Thara, owner of a KPL team and a side in the Dubai T20 League was arrested for placing bets and a possible role in fixing matches.
Two more players were arrested on charges of betting and match-fixing.
The IPL, the world's wealthiest national league, was hit by a spot-fixing scandal in 2013 which resulted in two teams being banned for two years.
Gautam was in the squad for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. Kazi played one game for Bangalore in 2011.
Twenty20 leagues around the world including the Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and Dubai league have been hit by fixing scandals.
Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years last month after failing to report approaches by bookies.
More in Sport
-
GALLERY: The Springboks take their RWC victory tour to Soweto
-
GALLERY: Joburg fans welcome the Springboks and Webb Ellis Cup
-
Here’s what the future holds for Beast after rugby
-
Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira to retire from playing all forms of rugby in SA
-
All set for World Rallycross Championship at Killarney race track
-
Springboks tour reels in young and old fans in JHB, Soweto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.