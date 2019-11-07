Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira to retire from playing all forms of rugby in SA

This comes after Beast announced his retirement from international rugby on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks on Thursday confirmed that Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira will retire from playing all forms of rugby in South Africa.

Mtawarira made his Currie Cup debut in 2006 and Super Rugby debut in 2007.

“I have had a fairytale ending to my playing career in South Africa and could not have asked for anything more as a player. I haven’t ruled out the possibility of playing overseas, but at this stage, I want to absorb everything that’s going on right now and make a final decision at the end of November after the Barbarians game," said Mtawarira.

“It has been my absolute honour to wear the black and white jersey and I am eternally grateful to The Sharks for giving me the opportunity many years ago, and laying the foundation for my professional career.”

His international retirement comes just days after helping South Africa win the Rugby World Cup.

It was his third appearance at the global showpiece and after quarter-final (2011) and semi-final (2015) losses, he achieved his greatest ambition in Japan last Saturday.

“Throughout his 13-year career at The Sharks, he has been a true ambassador for the game who has shown incredible loyalty and dedication to The Sharks brand. His impact on the game is impossible to capture in a few words and his legacy will live on for many years”, said The Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee.

“He bows out with wonderful memories, knowing that he has impacted the young as well as senior players around him and a legion of fans. He has certainly inspired a generation. The Sharks will be honouring his undeniable contribution to the game and plans around this will be communicated in due course. We take this opportunity to thank Beast for what he has done for Sharks rugby and wish him and his young family the very best for the next chapter.”