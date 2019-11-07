Suspended JHB firefighters lose Labour Court bid
In July, the firefighters refused to attend to call-outs, citing concerns over the non-assignment of supervisors.
JOHANNESBURG - Over 200 Johannesburg firefighters suspended over an unprotected strike have lost their Labour Court bid to interdict their suspensions.
They accused the emergency services management of not adhering to the National Health Act.
Municipal workers union Demawusa, representing the over 200 Johannesburg firefighters, approached the Labour Court for an urgent interdict, arguing their members were suspended unlawfully and that deductions were wrongfully made from their salaries.
In its judgment on Thursday, the Labour Court said it lacked jurisdiction to rule on the validity of their suspensions.
Emergency services Nana Radebe said: “They didn’t see the matter as unlawful due to the firefighters not performing their duties.”
Those suspended include basic ambulance assistants, intermediate life support officials and firefighters.
