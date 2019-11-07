Strand family in shock after daughter (3) dies after dog attack

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Strand family in shock after daughter (3) dies after dog attack

Tatum Eksteen was playing in the yard when she was attacked by the family pet.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Strand family has been left shocked and saddened after their three-year-old daughter was mauled to death by their dog.

The attack took place at the family's home in Alabama Street on Monday.

Tatum Eksteen was playing in the yard when she was attacked by the family pet.

The dog bit her several times and she was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

There was not much doctors could do and the three-year-old succumbed to her wounds.

Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

Those who know the child's family have taken to social media to sympathise.

In one post, a friend of the child's mother said her heart hurts for the family.

In another post, a woman said she felt the pain with the family and sent her condolences.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA