Strand family in shock after daughter (3) dies after dog attack

CAPE TOWN - A Strand family has been left shocked and saddened after their three-year-old daughter was mauled to death by their dog.

The attack took place at the family's home in Alabama Street on Monday.

Tatum Eksteen was playing in the yard when she was attacked by the family pet.

The dog bit her several times and she was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

There was not much doctors could do and the three-year-old succumbed to her wounds.

Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

Those who know the child's family have taken to social media to sympathise.

In one post, a friend of the child's mother said her heart hurts for the family.

In another post, a woman said she felt the pain with the family and sent her condolences.