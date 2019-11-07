Springboks tour reels in young and old fans in JHB

The team is on a trophy tour and will visit some parts of Soweto on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Throngs of fans clamoured around the Springboks' special open-top bus on Thursday, as the Rugby World Cup champions' trophy parade made its way through Johannesburg.

The team is on a trophy tour and will visit some parts of Soweto after the nationwide tour began in Pretoria on Thursday.

South Africa became the first team to win the Webb Ellis Cup on three different continents when they beat England 32-12 in the final on Saturday.

#SpringbokChampions #Springboks “We are here to celebrate the Boks victory and we’re so proud” - Darlene van Rooyen pic.twitter.com/iTUqHmFRHJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

#Springboks “I knew from the start they were going to bring [the cup] back” - Lawrence Viers is here to see the bokke ahead of their parade. AJ pic.twitter.com/p4534qu54s — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019

Eager residents lined up in the streets as they patiently waited for the arrival of the winning team. Many younger Springbok fans were also present.

The tour will pass the Hector Pieterson Memorial Park before ending at Orlando Stadium.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that Siya Kolisi and the rest of the Springbok would be elected to Cabinet if national elections were held this year.

Ramaphosa said: “If we were about to hold an election, I have no doubt that the entire rugby team would be in Cabinet, in Parliament because they would’ve won the elections. So, I’m glad that our elections are over and Siya Kolisi could’ve been our president.”