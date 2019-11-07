Springboks tour reels in young and old fans in JHB
The team is on a trophy tour and will visit some parts of Soweto on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Throngs of fans clamoured around the Springboks' special open-top bus on Thursday, as the Rugby World Cup champions' trophy parade made its way through Johannesburg.
The team is on a trophy tour and will visit some parts of Soweto after the nationwide tour began in Pretoria on Thursday.
South Africa became the first team to win the Webb Ellis Cup on three different continents when they beat England 32-12 in the final on Saturday.
#SpringbokChampions #Springboks “We are here to celebrate the Boks victory and we’re so proud” - Darlene van Rooyen pic.twitter.com/iTUqHmFRHJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019
#Springboks “I knew from the start they were going to bring [the cup] back” - Lawrence Viers is here to see the bokke ahead of their parade. AJ pic.twitter.com/p4534qu54s— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2019
Eager residents lined up in the streets as they patiently waited for the arrival of the winning team. Many younger Springbok fans were also present.
The tour will pass the Hector Pieterson Memorial Park before ending at Orlando Stadium.
GALLERY: World champion Boks kick off victory tour in Gauteng
Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that Siya Kolisi and the rest of the Springbok would be elected to Cabinet if national elections were held this year.
Ramaphosa said: “If we were about to hold an election, I have no doubt that the entire rugby team would be in Cabinet, in Parliament because they would’ve won the elections. So, I’m glad that our elections are over and Siya Kolisi could’ve been our president.”
Popular in Sport
-
GALLERY: World champion Boks kick off victory tour in Gauteng
-
Ramaphosa hails Boks as 'warriors' & 'true champions' at trophy presentation
-
'Bulletproof vests': World Cup autopsy brutal, says All Black Williams
-
A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side
-
Ramaphosa: Bok win has helped unite our country
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.