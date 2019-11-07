Sanef to look for alternative recourse to tackle harassment of journalists
Last week, a court ruled that statements made by EFF leader Julius Malema about certain reporters and editors could not be classified as hate speech under the Equality Act.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) will now look for other recourse to tackle the harassment of journalists after losing to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a recent court case.
Last week, a court ruled that statements made by EFF leader Julius Malema about certain reporters and editors could not be classified as hate speech under the Equality Act.
Sanef has decided not to appeal the ruling.
The forum’s general secretary Adriaan Basson said: “I think the Equality Act is definitely due for the Constitutional Court and the definition of hate speech is very narrow. One can understand that in a country and Constitution that champions free speech, journalists or anyone who feels intimidated and harassed should find some other recourse in law.”
Popular in Local
-
'He was my rock,' says Xolani Gwala's wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo in moving tribute
-
Strand family in shock after daughter (3) dies after dog attack
-
Vicki Momberg back behind bars after bail refused
-
Mzwanele Manyi accuses Zondo Commission of being biased
-
WATCH LIVE: Boks present Webb Ellis Cup at Union Buildings
-
Govt has no choice but to cut its spending, MPs told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.