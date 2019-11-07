Sanef to look for alternative recourse to tackle harassment of journalists

Last week, a court ruled that statements made by EFF leader Julius Malema about certain reporters and editors could not be classified as hate speech under the Equality Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) will now look for other recourse to tackle the harassment of journalists after losing to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a recent court case.

Sanef has decided not to appeal the ruling.

The forum’s general secretary Adriaan Basson said: “I think the Equality Act is definitely due for the Constitutional Court and the definition of hate speech is very narrow. One can understand that in a country and Constitution that champions free speech, journalists or anyone who feels intimidated and harassed should find some other recourse in law.”