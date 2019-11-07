Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres sue 'fake' websites
Both stars have filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court against defendants listed as John Does 1 through 100 because it is unclear who runs the controversial sites and/or who is behind the alleged fraud.
LONDON - Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres are taking legal action against websites that have been allegedly using their likenesses without permission.
The Ocean's 8 star and the talk show host claim the websites have been spreading false endorsements, with fake adverts said to include the pair promoting anti-ageing skincare and other beauty products.
The adverts even allegedly include fabricated quotes from stars and other famous faces.
The Speed star's lawyer Michael Kump and DeGeneres' attorney Michael Weinsten told NBC News in a statement: "People are being defrauded in this massive scam using Sandra's and Ellen's names and images. Like Whack-A-Mole, for each fake site exposed, another one pops up. The complaint exposes the scam and how it works so people can avoid getting trapped in it, and provides a way to identify those responsible and profiting from it so they can be stopped and held to account."
According to the New York Times, the lawsuit alleges the false advertisements "typically include unsubstantiated claims that the products will lead to dramatic results."
The paperwork continues: "These companies change names frequently, merge in and out of entities formed in states that allow for secrecy, operate websites that pop up and disappear overnight, and generally do everything possible to 'stay one step ahead of the sheriff.'"
The suit alleges the websites are violating the two stars' right to publicity, as well as breaching California's false advertising and unfair competition laws.
