SA business confidence dips in October as blackouts unnerve investors
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) fell to 91.7 in October from 92.4 in September.
JOHANNESBURG - South African business confidence slipped in October, reversing the previous month’s minor recovery as lower exports and imports and another bout of electricity blackouts cooled activity, a survey showed on Thursday.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) fell to 91.7 in October from 92.4 in September.
Six sub-indices weakened, five improved, six weakened, while two remained even.
Notable negative impacts came from decreased merchandise export and import volumes, and to a lesser degree from the rand exchange rate depreciation, and disrupted energy supply, the business body said.
“Unexpected load shedding caught the economy off guard during October,” SACCI said. “For two days (this) seriously disrupted business and demonstrated just how fragile the power situation currently is in South Africa.”
Cash-strapped state utility Eskom and its failure to deliver a steady electricity supply has been the main thorn in investor and business confidence, the government purse, and economic growth over the last decade.
Breakdowns last month at some of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired plants saw it unleash another wave of nationwide blackouts, or “load shedding”, after power cuts earlier in the year dragged the economy into a large contraction, forcing government to activate a R59 billion ($4 billon) bailout for the firm.
“Business confidence remains at a plateau while policymakers have little manoeuvring space to set the economy on course. Credit rating agencies, lenders and investors are reluctant to make decisions in an uncertain environment chamber said.
Popular in Business
-
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
-
Gordhan & Mboweni agree action needed to rescue SA economy
-
Eskom says possibility of load shedding remains high this week
-
Govt has no choice but to cut its spending, MPs told
-
Ramaphosa hails R363bn investment commitments as vote of confidence in SA
-
Call for taxes to be lowered, rather than increased for economy's sake
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.