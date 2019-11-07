Richard Mdluli acquitted on intimidation charges
Local
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pointed out that the constitutionality of the law had changed following a ruling last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been acquitted on four convictions of intimidation.
This comes after the Constitutional Court found that sections of the Intimidation Act were unconstitutional.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pointed out that the constitutionality of the law had changed following a ruling last month.
Mdluli and another accused were found guilty of charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.
Ramogibe had been married to Mdluli's former lover.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.