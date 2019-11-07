Richard Mdluli acquitted on intimidation charges

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pointed out that the constitutionality of the law had changed following a ruling last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been acquitted on four convictions of intimidation.

This comes after the Constitutional Court found that sections of the Intimidation Act were unconstitutional.

Mdluli and another accused were found guilty of charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe had been married to Mdluli's former lover.