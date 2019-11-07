Rand slips on US-China trade deal delay
At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.1% weaker at R14.8400 per dollar. The currency fell on Wednesday following a three-session rally after Moody’s kept the country’s last investment grade credit rating intact on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand dipped in early trade on Thursday, extending a slide from the previous session, sparked by a possible delay in the signing of a US-China trade deal to ease a dispute that has weighed on the global economy.
At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.1% weaker at R14.8400 per dollar. The currency fell on Wednesday following a three-session rally after Moody’s kept the country’s last investment grade credit rating intact on Friday.
A senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue.
The news put a spoke in recent appetite for emerging and commodity-linked currencies, sparking rand selling as the unit, alongside currencies like the Australian dollar, is often used as a liquid hedge for risk.
Upcoming economic data locally, with business confidence and industrial production figures due in the session, also put the brakes on the rand with investors keen gauge whether growth will gain momentum going into year-end.
Bonds were steady, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 flat at 8.4%.
Popular in Business
-
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
-
Gordhan & Mboweni agree action needed to rescue SA economy
-
Eskom says possibility of load shedding remains high this week
-
Govt has no choice but to cut its spending, MPs told
-
Ramaphosa hails R363bn investment commitments as vote of confidence in SA
-
Call for taxes to be lowered, rather than increased for economy's sake
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.